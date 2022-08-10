Week 5 of Big Brother is underway with Michael as the new Head of the Household. After the nominations, it’s time for the Power of the Veto competition. Here, check out when and how to watch a new episode tonight.

We’re already on Week 5 of Big Brother 24 and the houseguests are getting serious with their game. On tonight’s episode, fans will watch how things went in the Power of the Veto competition. However, if you want to be ahead, you can read all the spoilers here.

This season, Michael has been without a doubt one of the strongest competitors. After winning three vetoes, he is now Head of the Household. Michael is part of three alliances: The Leftovers (who are currently running the house, tbh), a Final Three with Brittanny and Taylor, and the Po’s Pack.

He already nominated Festie Besties Monte, Terrance and Joseph for eviction. However, that might not be the real plan and Michael could be planning to backdoor someone else. Here check out how to watch tonight’s episode.

Big Brother 24: When is Big Brother on tonight?

Episode 15 of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, August 10 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. However, you can also live stream the episode on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US. If you want to watch all the live feeds, you can do so on Paramount+.

On the other hand, fans of the show will be excited to watch the OTEV comp this season. All the houseguests were surprised to see it so early, but it will be a fun watch. If you’re not familiar, the OTEV is a challenge in which the houseguests kneel before a giant statue who asks them questions.

Let’s remember that Nicole went home last week. She was the last victim of the Leftovers, who also were responsible for America's eviction. So, do you think they will continue ruling the house or will the other HG’s catch up?