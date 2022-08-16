Season 24 of Big Brother is underway and this week’s HoH is Taylor Hale. Here, check out when and how to watch the upcoming episode with the Power of the Veto competition.

Big Brother 24 isn’t slowing down. Almost all the houseguests are taking their game very seriously and nobody wants to get evicted and lose the $750,000 of the prize. On Wednesday’s episode, fans will know what happened in the Power of the Veto comp but if you can’t wait, you can check all the spoilers here.

Things in the house are getting messy. After Taylor won the HoH competition, The Leftovers (which consists of Joseph, Turner, Michael, Brittanny, Kyle, Monte and herself) were conflicted about what to do this week.

They nominated Indy and Terrance, but they have no clear path ahead. The Power of the Veto of this week will be key to the future of the house. Especially as this Thursday, the houseguests will be divided in two groups (but they don’t know anything about yet).

Big Brother 24: Is Big Brother on tonight? (Wed, Aug 17)

Episode 18 of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, August 17 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. If you can’t watch it on cable, you have the option to live stream on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free-trial in the US. The episode (and the live feeds) will be also available on Paramount+ (free-trial).

Last week, Daniel Durston was evicted from the house with eight of nine votes. He was the last victim of The Leftovers, after Nicole and Ameraah. However, this week, the big alliance of the house started to show some cracks, as they didn’t have a clear path for the week.

On the other hand, the big alliance could also suffer after next week's twist, in which the house will be divided in two groups with no contact between them and a double eviction next week. Fans weren’t exactly happy about this as it seems a move from producers to take down The Leftovers.