The game is on and the stakes are high in the Big Brother house. Week 8 of Season 24 is underway and someone is close to going home on Thursday. However, this time there’s not much clarity of who could be. Here, check out how to watch the next episode with the Power of the Veto ceremony.

After last week’s double eviction, the house is basically divided in two groups. Michael, Brittanny, Taylor on one side; Turner, Alyssa, Terrance, Kyle on the other. Monte, so far, has been playing both sides, but he’s been leaning towards the second one.

After Turner won Head of the Household and nominated Brittanny and Taylor for eviction, the Power of the Veto is crucial for both of them and Michael, who has a plan to expose Kyle’s plan to form an alliance against the POC in the house to try to win some people back.

Big Brother 24: When is Big Brother on tonight? (Wed, Aug 31)

Episode 28 of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, August 31 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. However, you also have the option to live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US. If you don’t want to miss anything from the game, you can also subscribe to Paramount+ (free-trial) to watch the live feeds.

In the last episode, we saw how the house got reunited after the double eviction twist and how the Leftover alliance went from solid to nothing. While Turner nominated Brittany and Taylor, his plan is to evict Michael, who has been the most fierce competitor with four Veto winnings and two HoH.

However, if Michael wins the Veto, chances are that Taylor becomes the new target. If you want to know what happened, you can check all the spoilers here. Big Brother will return on Thursday with a double eviction and then on Sunday at 8:30 PM (ET).