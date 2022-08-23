Season 24 of Big Brother is underway and this week, the house is split into two groups. Here, check out when and how to watch the upcoming episode with the Power of the Veto competition.

Season 24 of Big Brother is underway and all the remaining houseguests are trying to win the $750,000 prize. This week the contestants are separated in two groups and two will be evicted on Thursday’s episode. Here, check out how to watch Power of the Veto competition.

The two Head of the Household of the week are Michael for the inside group, which consists of: Taylor, Brittany, Monte, and Jasmine; and Terrance for the outside group, which includes Joseph, Turner, Kyle and Alyssa, as well.

For the past few weeks, viewers of Big Brother watched how The Leftovers have ruled the competition. However, with the seven separated in groups, a member could be in danger of leaving the show, unless it wins the Power of the Veto.

Big Brother 24: When is Big Brother on tonight? (Wed, Aug 24)

Episode 25 of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, August 24 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. If you want to live stream the episode, you can do so on fuboTV (free-trial in the US). You can also watch everything that happens in BB with the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).

On the last episode, viewers saw that Michael nominated Monte and Jasmine, with the goal to evict Jasmine. Meanwhile, Terrance, influenced by Kyle, who has betrayed the Leftovers, decided to nominate Turner and Joseph, with the intention of evicting Joe.

It seems like the only option for both is to win the veto. If you want to know what happened, you can check all the spoilers here. Big Brother will return on Thursday with a double eviction and then on Sunday at 8:30 PM (ET).