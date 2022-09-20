The finale of Big Brother 24 is close and there are only four houseguests left in the game. Here, check out when and how you can watch or stream the next episode for free.

Season 24 of Big Brother is coming to an end. Only four houseguests are left in the house, and any decision is crucial to have a chance to go through the finale. After winning the Head of the Household, Taylor Hale will be in the final 3. Who will join her?

The season has flown by, with many twists and turns. While Hale was a target since Week 1, she has managed to get into the finale. She has been on the block five times throughout the season, but has survived so far. Could she become the first Black woman to win the game?

Turner, Monte and Brittany will all have to play to save themselves with the last Veto competition of the season. If you can’t wait to know what happened, here are all the spoilers. Check out how to watch the next episode online.

Big Brother 24: When is the next episode of Big Brother on?

Big Brother won’t air on Wednesday, instead, episode 33 of Big Brother 24 will air on Thursday, September 22 at 9 PM (ET) on CBS. If you can’t watch it on cable, you can also stream it live on fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a seven-day free trial. Remember that you can also watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which also offers a free-trial.

On Thursday’s episode, one of the four remaining houseguests will be evicted. After this week, the final three will play once more in a Head of the Household competition, and decide who will be the final two.

Then, the jury will decide who will be crowned winner of Season 24. It’s going to be interesting to watch who will play for who, especially after the events of the last few weeks. America will also vote in the finale, which is set for Sunday, Sept. 25, for their favorite houseguests.