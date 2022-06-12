The reality TV competition 'Big Brother' will return this summer to CBS with its 24th season. Here, check out when the show starts and what we know so far.

After the successful return of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in February, it is time for the comeback of the civilian version of ‘Big Brother’. This will be the 24th season of the reality TV competition and a new group of houseguests will try to survive for months in a sequestered house.

While there were rumors about a possible return of former BB alums, the new season most likely will feature a complete new cast who will be looking for the $750,000 cash prize. While the public doesn’t vote for the winner, America has the power to concede a prize of $75,000 for their favorite contestant.

Julie Chen Moonves will be hosting the show as she has done since the first season in 2000. There’s still plenty of time for CBS to announce the new cast. However, we already know when the new season is beginning. Check out the date, here.

Big Brother 2022: When does Season 24 start?

The 24th season of Big Brother will premiere with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Right now, there are not many details about the schedule but it’s expected that episodes will air on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Last season’s winner was lawyer Xavier Prather, who became the first Black winner of the American show’s civilian version. Meanwhile, the singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton was the first African-American winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.

On the other hand, Tiffany Mitchell won the fan favorite prize of $75,000. It’s expected that the cast for BB24 will be announced closer to the premiere date and there are reports that the show will premiere live, likely meaning the Houseguests will move into the house in real-time.