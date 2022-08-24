We are very close to see the results of the eighth week of Big Brother 2022 and we are five weeks away from the end of the most famous competition. Here's how to watch episode 26 of season 24.

The Big Brother 24 house is ready for more competition. During tonight's episode (25), we will be able to see how the Power of Veto plays out and there will be a double dose, as both groups will have to face off for their own Veto winners.

By the end of tonight's episode, we will know who the new nominations are and what will happen in tomorrow's double eviction event. The contestants are still a little shaken up because, as we have already seen in the Feeds, the outside group has been in and out of the house since Saturday, something that has installed a great controversy.

Spoiler Alert! - Everything is almost cooked for tomorrow night's episode 26 and the HoH battle is going to be pretty intense. So far we know that Brittany decided to not use the Power of Veto, Monte and Jasmine are this week’s final noms for BroChella, Terrance decided to use the Power of Veto, Turner was saved & Kyle was renom’d, and Joseph & Kyle are this week’s final noms for Dyre Fest.

What time is Big Brother 24 on tomorrow?

Episode 26 of Big Brother 2022 season 24 will air on Thurday, August 25 at 9 PM ET on CBS. After tomorrow's broadcast, there will only be 5 weeks left for one of the guests to become the champion and win the $750,000 prize. The finale is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 25 8 PM, during week twelve.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.