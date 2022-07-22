The third week of Big Brother 2022 is here and a new Head of House has been selected. Here we tell you who he is and how he became the new manager.

Thursday's elimination gala of Big Brother 24 was not broadcasted due to rescheduling for government hearings. But thanks to the live feeds we were able to know what happened, who was eliminated and who is the new Head of the House and family.

The house has been on fire for a few days now, as multiple problems have arisen since the beginning of the competition. First with Taylor, then with Paloma and so on. Now, with the return of the live feeds, we saw a heated argument between the HGs.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new Head of the House?

Turner is the new head of the family and he is safe. But it's not all roses for him, as he lost his two most important alliances: Paloma and Pooch. Which means he won't have much company for the next few weeks.

However, if he is related to Jasmine, she might also be safe this week, so he can't chase the HOH responsible for the eviction of his friend Pooch. Now all that remains is to wait and see who the next target is.