The tenth week of Big Brother 24 has already begun and that can only mean one thing: There are only two weeks left until the grand finale. After last night's double eviction came the competition to find out who is the new HoH. Here are the results.

Thanks to last night's episode, the audience was able to see how several tensions settled in the Big Brother 24 house. First, because the HGs found out about the double eviction (which they had already suspected for a while) and second, because of the unexpected participant who had to be evicted in second place.

Terrance was the first evicted after Monte, Brittany, Taylor and Turner voted him out. Those votes were enough to mark the new evictee of the game. As the night wore on, it was time to vote for the second evictee. This time it was Michael's turn, the guest with the most Vetoes won so far.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new HoH?

Now that Michael is gone, the pressure is off the contestants and any one of them could be the winner. Last night the feeds were down for over five hours and when they returned three of the guests (Monte, Alyssa and Brittany) could be seen arguing quite heatedly, while Taylor quietly went to get some air.

After the heated debate, Brittany pointed out that one of them had won the two themed HOH competitions. Monte was enshrined as the new Head of the Household after winning the horror specials they had to play. One common theme was the fear they had of someone or something reaching out and grabbing them in the dark.

Taylor was one of the participants most affected by the game, as in the middle of the competition she started to panic. This was due to the theme, which was Horror Fest, where someone was supposed to be in the house to kill you. Undoubtedly the pressure did not help her and she decided to leave the competition because she was too upset.