There is only 1 week left to know the winner of Big Brother 24. During yesterday's episode we saw how one of the four guests was evicted after the vote of his peers. Here we tell you who has left the house.

Last night came another eviction to the Big Brother 24 house. One of the four houseguests had to be evicted to make way for his fellow houseguests to make way for the expected grand finale, which will take place on September 25 from 8 PM to 10 PM ET. It will undoubtedly be one of the most chaotic nights of the season.

Alyssa, Brittany, Monte, Turner and Taylor made it pretty far but not everyone can make it to the last episode. So the strategies had already been set and the new evictee was a clear target for weeks. And it looks like the next eviction is also a foregone conclusion.... But first they had to compete to see who is the new Head of the Household.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new HoH?

The eviction of episode 31 was quite chaotic. Alyssa seemed to be the main target, after Brittany saved herself after using the Veto. Everything could have turned out differently if Alyssa had not fought with Turner, as he was one of those who voted against her, after arguing over an unfortunate comment from her friend to him, where she claimed that if he voted for her they could not be anything outside.

At the time of the vote, the results looked like this: Brittany voted to evict Taylor, Turner voted to evict Alyssa. Monte had to break the tie and voted for Alyssa in the end. By a 2-1 result, the new Big Brother evictee ended up being Alyssa. From that moment on, the Final Four was installed, a great achievement for all those who are still in the game.

So then it was time to see who would be crowned the new Head of the Household, after competing in the "Fashion Festival", where the HGs had to answer questions about Julie's outfits. Taylor prevailed over all her peers and ended up beating Brittany. Thus becoming the new HOH for week 11.