The eighth week of Big Brother is now underway and over the course of last night we got to see who the new eliminated were and who is the new head of the house. Here we tell you who was crowned the HOH.

Big Brother 24 has said goodbye to a new participant and has resumed its old format. There are no longer two groups and the house is back in harmony. But this might not last long, as there are not many houseguests left and the competition is getting tougher and tougher.

During last night's episode we saw Jasmine get evicted from the BroChella group, thanks to Taylor and Brittany's vote. And then, Turner and Alyssa, from the Dyre Fest group, voted to make Joseph the new eliminated from their group. After the voting ended, the house rules returned to normal.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new HoH?

Before one of the contestants played for the position, we watched as Jasmine and Joseph joined the jury to decide who would be the new head of the house. At the end of the night, the guests gathered and the pressure continued to mount as the day wore on. As expected, this competition was unlike any seen before. The HGs had to manipulate small elements to come out on top. Turner was victorious and is the new Head of the Household.