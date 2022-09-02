The ninth week of the most famous house has arrived. Big Brother 24 is coming to an end and there are only three weeks left to find out who will be the host and America's favorite. Here we tell you who is the new HoH.

During episode 25 of Big Brother we saw how one of the houseguests was evicted with 5 votes against him and his exit was not very emotional, because as soon as he went to the door he did not look back to say goodbye to his housemates.

Kyle was the last participant to leave the house, thanks to the votes of Michael, Alyssa, Terrance, Brittany and Monte. Now it's time for a new Head of the Household and to welcome the Zingbot. All of these competitions will be available on the live feeds.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new HoH?

Last night's broadcast was a pretty eventful show for the house as the houseguests had to deal with the fallout from Kyle's behavior, as well as the revelation of Michael and Britanny. First we saw them eliminate the House Meeting followed by the Veto Meeting to get the final nominations and the new evictee.

Before long, when the competition began, the winner was almost a foregone conclusion. Taylor and Britanny were sitting on the Block when Michael won his Veto medal in the Slip N Slide. With Michael as the new HoH and the contestants having to prepare for Zingbot to give them a tough fight, the house is more on fire than ever.

There are only three weeks left until one of the 7 remaining players will be crowned the winner and claim the $750,000 prize offered by the competition. Nominations are on their way and we will know everything and more thanks to spoilers and live feeds.