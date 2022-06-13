‘Big Brother’, one of the funniest and most viewed reality TV competitions, will return next month with its 24th season to CBS. Here, check out who is going to be hosting the show.

After the third season of Celebrity Big Brother aired in February, it’s time for the civilian version of Big Brother to return to the small screen this summer. CBS has confirmed that the premiere of the 24th season of the show will be a live move-in.

BB24 is set to start on Wednesday July 6, with a special 90-minute episode. It’s expected to know the cast a few days before the move in. However, fans could start watching live-feeds since the premiere, not missing almost anything from the action.

The winner of the show will get a prize money of $750,000, if it is the same from the last season, which was won by lawyer Xavier Prather, who became the first Black winner of the American show’s civilian version. Here, check out who is going to be the host.

Big Brother 2022: Who will host Season 24?

Julie Chen Moonves will host Big Brother 24. She has hosted every season of the show since its first season in 2000. Actually, Moonves, who also hosts the Celebrity version, has shared some details on her Twitter page about the upcoming season.

For example, she shared a picture of the floor of the studio where the evicted contestants go and talk about their experience. It’s been speculated also that the live-audiences will return to those eviction episodes, after two seasons without it due to the pandemic.

Besides being the long-time host of the show, Moonves, who is married to former CEO of CBS Les Moonves, has also built a career as an anchor and talk show host on CBS. She has appeared on The Early Show, CBS This Morning and CBS Morning News, as well as being the moderator of The Talk from 2010 to 2018.