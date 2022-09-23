There are 1 day and hours left to find out who is the winner of Big Brother season 24 and who is America's favorite houseguest. Here we tell you who is the new HOH so far.

Thursday's live show revealed who was the latest evicted guest from Big Brother 24. This time it was Brittany's turn to say goodbye to the house that opened its doors to her for nearly 12 weeks. Now, with the F3s settled, the final three HOH competitions of the season will begin.

The first round features a typical endurance competition and the winner gets a guaranteed place in the third round, while the other two remaining hosts will face off again for second place on the final night of Sunday, September 25.

Big Brother 24: Who is the new HoH?

Turner was crowned the winner of Round 1, which means Monte and Taylor will have to compete in Round 2. Turner will then face the winner of R2 in Round 3. We will soon find out if Monte regrets sending Brittany out the starting gate during Thursday's round.

Even if Turner follows through on the promise to save Monte, it's never good to depend on someone else and even less so when there will only be one winner of this year's prize money. R1 involved spinning, something Turner thought he would lose, but he surprised even himself. It's time for him to sit back and wait until Sunday night, when he will have to fight for his place in the final.

That's all we'll see from now on as far as future events are concerned. There are no more nominations and no Power of Veto. Today will reveal, thanks to live feeds and spoilers, who is the winner of the R2 that will build their way to the final stage of the last episode.