Episode 7 of season 24 of Big Brother was rescheduled and there will be no live eviction broadcast today. Here find out why it was canceled and when it will be available for viewing.

The Big Brother 24 houseguests and competition is getting hotter and hotter and without a doubt the game has already begun. There are only a few days left to find out who is the next person to be evicted from the house and everything indicates that there is already someone in the spotlight.

Pooch is one of the favorites when it comes to eliminating a participant. After being very confident in the last instances, he and some of the male contestants have created an alliance, The Oasis, to be able to protect themselves a little. He has also been credited with a bromance with Joseph and several users on social networks have already given them a name: Pooseph.

However, the competition is getting stronger every day. The girls will do everything they can to make the Assistant Football Coach leave the house as soon as possible. A week ago we thought that today was the day when we would find out the new eliminated, but a series of events made CBS had to reschedule the live broadcast.

Big Brother 24: Why was the program on Thursday 21 delayed?

The eviction episode of Big Brother 24 Week 2 was rescheduled to accommodate the Congressional hearings that will air tonight. The event will detail the scenes of violence as Trump supporters made their way toward the Capitol and the Republican's actions in the 187 minutes between his speech in which he urged the crowd to "fight like hell" and the final release of a video urging the rioters to go home.

Big Brother 24: When will episode 7 be released?

Episode 7 is scheduled for the next regular night, Sunday, July 24. It will be followed by a two-hour episode starting at 8/7c. It was initially scheduled to air on Friday night, but that quickly changed after CBS made the announcement of the new schedule.

Live Feeds will return after the eviction takes place. Spoilers about the eviction vote will probably appear when this happens and we will have to wait for the results of the HOH comp probably later in the evening.

