The doors of the most famous house have already been opened to its guests and live broadcasts have already been activated since Thursday morning. Here we tell you if there will be a voting system in this new edition of Big Brother.

Big Brother 2022: Will it be possible to vote in this new season of the reality show?

Big Brother has already opened its doors for its guests on July 6 and the atmosphere is already on fire. When the house broadcasts went live Thursday morning, the game was on. To follow all the key moments inside the famous house, remember that you can watch the material through FuboTV.

Head of Household Daniel Durston had to choose four Have-Nots for the week, per Big Brother's mandate. "The Have-Nots have to take cold showers, can only eat BB Slop and will endure the BB Motel's dreaded Have-Not room for the entire week", Daniel announced.

So if you thought they would have even a week off in this intense game, you were sorely mistaken. Now that the doors of the most famous house are open, there's no telling what might happen and everyone in the competition will have to watch their backs. You never know who might be the first to be eliminated. But will there be a voting system in this new season?

Big Brother Season 24: Voting system

The first week of the houseguests in the house has begun, so the voting has started. America's Vote has arrived in the new season of Big Brother, which means you can save one of the three unlucky ones.

The host, Julie Chen Moonves, announced that the voting will be open for the viewers and they will be able to vote to save their favorite. The guest with the most votes for next Thursday will be safe from eviction, while the other two must continue to fight for their salvation and their stay in the house. The game is on and it's stronger than ever.

Big Brother Season 24: Who are the nominees?

During the season 24 premiere of Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves revealed that Joe Pooch drew the Backstage Boss card that sent him to the sidelines for comps and for the rest of the week. He is safe but cannot play or be nominated in Week 1, although not everyone played with the same luck.

Joe must have chosen three of his fellow hosts to join him, but these would not be on the sidelines for nominations and eviction. Paloma, Alyssa and Britanny were his picks for this first nomination.