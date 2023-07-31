Big Brother 25 is almost here, and CBS has finally revealed the new 16 houseguests that will be competing for the $750,000 prize. The new season starts on Wednesday, with a live 90-minute premiere. Julie Chen will be back as host.

According to the press release, the new batch of houseguests includes a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator, a geriatric physician and a DJ from Australia, which will be a first for the show.

On the other hand, as usual, this season will include several new twists that “will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe.” One of them could be the return of Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, but it will be confirmed later.

Full houseguests for Big Brother 25

According to People, apart from the Australian guest, there are other “firsts” for the show: the first hearing-impaired houseguest, the first Sikh houseguest, the first female houseguest over 60, and the first houseguest from Appalachia. Check out all the names:

America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn

Occupation: Medical Receptionist

Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, California

Current City: New York City

Occupation: Brand Strategist

Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Georgia

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Florida

Occupation: College Student

Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis

Current City: Seattle

Occupation: Geriatric Physician

Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York City

Occupation: Professional Flutist

Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Washington

Occupation: Truck Company Owner

Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut

Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Molecular Biologist

Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Florida

Current City: Coral Springs, Florida

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, California

Current City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist

Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St. Louis

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Occupation: Political Consultant

Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville

Occupation: Bartender

Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also live stream the season on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. Meanwhile, the live feeds are available on Paramount+.