Big Brother 25 is almost here, and CBS has finally revealed the new 16 houseguests that will be competing for the $750,000 prize. The new season starts on Wednesday, with a live 90-minute premiere. Julie Chen will be back as host.
According to the press release, the new batch of houseguests includes a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator, a geriatric physician and a DJ from Australia, which will be a first for the show.
On the other hand, as usual, this season will include several new twists that “will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe.” One of them could be the return of Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, but it will be confirmed later.
Full houseguests for Big Brother 25
According to People, apart from the Australian guest, there are other “firsts” for the show: the first hearing-impaired houseguest, the first Sikh houseguest, the first female houseguest over 60, and the first houseguest from Appalachia. Check out all the names:
America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn
Occupation: Medical Receptionist
Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, California
Current City: New York City
Occupation: Brand Strategist
Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Georgia
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Cory Wurtenberger
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Florida
Occupation: College Student
Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Washington
Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis
Current City: Seattle
Occupation: Geriatric Physician
Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York City
Occupation: Professional Flutist
Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Washington
Occupation: Truck Company Owner
Jared Fields
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut
Occupation: Exterminator
Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Molecular Biologist
Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Florida
Current City: Coral Springs, Florida
Occupation: Illustrator
Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, California
Current City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist
Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St. Louis
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Occupation: Political Consultant
Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Occupation: Sales
Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville
Occupation: Bartender
Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also live stream the season on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. Meanwhile, the live feeds are available on Paramount+.