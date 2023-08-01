Big Brother returns for its 25th season, promising new twists and challenges for the new 16 houseguests. Following Taylor Hale‘s impressive win last season, who will be the new person to win the $750,000 prize? There’s only one way to find out.

[Watch Big Brother free online on Fubo]

The reality TV series celebrates its 25th year on air, and CBS have teased several surprises to mark the occasion. Host Julie Chen hints at an unprecedented spectacle: “We are going so big, it’s past infinity. It’s infinity to the infinity power,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The premiere will be a 90-minute live event (Wednesday, August 2), where the new cast moves into a house inspired by comic books. The stakes are higher, and the houseguests must navigate uncharted territory, forming alliances and facing unexpected twists… So, what is the schedule for Season 25? We’ve got you covered.

Which days will Big Brother be on?

The highly-anticipated 90-minute premiere of Big Brother 25 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 PM ET (delayed PT). However, the next episode will air on Sunday, August 6, (8 PM ET).

Following the initial week, the show will adhere to its regular schedule of two taped shows on Sundays and Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET and a live eviction show every Thursday night at 9 PM ET. Remember you can also watch the live feeds on Paramount+.

However, according to ScreenRant, there will be a later time slot as the season progresses due to the NFL season. While there’s no date confirmed, the show will air on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. It’s confirmed that it will be the longest season ever, running until November.

We’ll update this article with more information.