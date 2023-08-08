The 25th season of Big Brother has officially begun, and the first week has already been filled with new twists and turns for the new houseguests competing for the $750,000 prize. After the Head of the Household competition, it’s time for the Power of the Veto ceremony.

[Watch Big Brother 25 online for FREE on Fubo in the US]

So far, the two biggest twists of the season were the inclusion of a new unannounced houseguest (“Survivor” legend Cirie Fields), as well as the BB Multiverses, which can change things at any point of the season.

This week, thanks to the Scramble-Verse, the Nomination ceremony took place before the HoH competition. So, what has happened so far? Here are the spoilers ahead of the Power of the Veto results this week, per the Live Feeds.

Big Brother 2023 Week 1 spoilers: Power of The Veto Results

On Sunday night, Reilly Smedley won the first Head of Household of the season. As we said before, there were four contestants nominated and she had to choose two people to leave the block.

She chose to save Jared and Cory, meaning that Kirsten (who is the target of Reilly) and Felicia remained on the block ahead of the Power of the Veto competition, which was won by Hisam.

And he decided not to use the Veto, meaning that Felicia and Kirsten are the final nominations. So far, the house has agreed to send Kirsten out, but anything can happen until Thursday, when the first live eviction will happen.

Remember that you can watch Big Brother live on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. Meanwhile, the live feeds are available on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. New episodes aire on Wednesdays & Sundays (8 PM), and Thursdays (9 PM).