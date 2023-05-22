CBS has confirmed the premiere date for the 25th season of Big Brother, one of their most popular reality competitions. However, fans will have to wait a little bit longer than usual for the start of the upcoming installment.

Last year, Big Brother 24 premiered in July, as usual, and it lasted 82 days, one of the shortest seasons ever. Taylor Hale was crowned the winner despite being one of the targets from all members of the house early on. She became the first Black woman to win the show (without including Celebrity Big Brother).

If the show keeps the same prizes, the winner of Big Brother 25 will take home $750,000 and the contestant who wins the title of “America’s favorite houseguest” will earn $75,000. So, when does the new season begin? Check it out.

When does Big Brother 25 begin?

The 25th season of Big Brother will debut August 2, 2023. The show will maintain its usual schedule of airing three times weekly, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. However, the new premiere date is about a month later than the show usually begins.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, this could be a consequence of the Writers Guild of America strike, which will enter its first month now with no negotiations scheduled for now. As the strike continues, most scripted shows will be delayed.

Apart from the confirmation of the premiere date, CBS also noted that there will be “all-new Houseguests” and the season will be full of “twists, turns, and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons.” However, they haven’t confirmed the exact duration of the season.