Big Brother is back and it’s time for the lights of the most famous house in the world to be turned back on. CBS informed a few hours ago when the 25th season of the reality show will premiere, confirming its new date.

This time, the series will start in August instead of July. So the grand finale will take place in October instead of September. The list of contestants has not yet been revealed, but it is estimated that some names could be released at any time.

The new season will begin with a special 90-minute episode hosted by the iconic Julie Chen Moonves. The host has been with the show since its inception, making her more than 10 years on the show.

When will Big Brother 25 premiere?

Big Brother season 25 has a date! The reality reality reality show will arrive on CBS on Wednesday, August 2. The episodes will not only air on the network, but can also be viewed on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.