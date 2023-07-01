Big Brother will premiere its 25th season in a month and it is time for new members to occupy the most famous house in the world. Casting has not yet been revealed, but the premiere date has been set for August 2.

It is not the first time that the reality show starts a little later, so fans are not surprised at all. The first episode will have a duration of 90 minutes and the finale will take place in October instead of September.

Once the series premieres, it will air on Sundays and Wednesdays from 8 to 9 PM ET/PT, while Thursdays will be live from 9 to 10 PM ET/PT. CBS and Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will be in charge of broadcasting them.

Who will host Big Brother 25?

As expected, Julie Chen Moonves will once again return as host of Big Brother. The host has not missed an installment since the reality show’s inception in 2000. Before moving to The Talk in 2010, the star was a member of The Early Show, What to Watch reported.

On June 13, the host uploaded a photo to her Twitter profile showing a photo illuminated with various colors, so she was already preparing to return with all her might for season 25.

Each season features a theme, but this year’s theme has not yet been revealed, as well as the new contestants. So we will still have to wait to know more details of the new edition.