Big Brother has been on the air for about two decades and every year fans tune in to see how the drama continues. It's no secret that the houseguests are paid a certain amount of money. Here, find out how much the contestants get paid to stay in the famous house.

Big Brother is one of the biggest and most popular reality shows on television with more than 20 seasons. The show usually airs during the summer and has about 14 contestants.

The plot of the program consists of something very simple: who endures the most and manages to pass the challenges. For a few months, a group of people live together in a totally isolated house with cameras watching them 24 hours a day. The objective is to overcome a series of expulsions that are carried out by the vote of the audience. In this way, the contestants are eliminated one by one, until the winner is found.

One of the doubts that has been sown among fans over the years is the origin of its name. It alludes to George Orwell's classic novel published in 1949, called 1984. In this classic, Big Brother is the all-seeing leader in the dystopian Oceania.

Big Brother: How much money was paid to the guests?

According to Reel Rundown, in 2021, Big Brother members were paid a small amount of money for their participation in the famous house. CBS reportedly paid them around $1,000 per week. Considering they stay on the show for 100 days, that leaves a total of about $10,000 for their presence.

January 2022 saw a new edition of Big Brother but this time with celebrities. Some like Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey and Chris Kattan, who in theory earned $100,000 just for stepping foot in the door of the reality house, according to TMZ. All of the celebrities were competing for a $250,000 prize during the season.

In addition, the runner-up received a $50,000 check. At the moment it is unknown how much the next guests will receive for just being in the house, but it is likely to be a large amount of money.