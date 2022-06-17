The premiere of the most awaited reality show is coming. Starting July 6, we will be able to enjoy season 24 of Big Brother. Find out how to watch the live feeds here.

Big Brother will open the doors of its house in a very short time. The audience will be able to get a closer look at the contestants starting July 6.

It will be a competition like never seen before, with more difficult games and challenges, rotating pairings and a lot of uncertainty. No one will be able to trust anyone and everyone will have to watch their backs, or else they could be eliminated before they know it.

CBS has confirmed that this season's guests will be all-new. Unfortunately we will not see any winners from previous seasons this year. The list of contestants has not been revealed at this time, so it looks like we will have to wait a little longer to find out.

How to watch Big Brother Season 24 live feeds?

The live broadcast of the new season of Big Brother returns in July and thanks to CBS' enhanced features and tie-up with Paramoun+, it will be better than ever. Thanks to the streaming platform, everything that happens inside the house will be available 24 hours a day, uncensored.

And here's some good news! Paramount is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and after that the subscription only costs $4.99 per month.

There you'll be able to see all the content that CBS can't show on TV, like the fights, the romances and everything that's captured by the four live cameras.