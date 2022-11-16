Although Big Little Lies was not cancelled, one of the main characters stated that they will no longer continue with the series due to an unfortunate fact. Here, check out why there won't be a third season.

Although everyone wanted to see Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley together again, it looks like it won't be in Big Little Lies. The production that began as a miniseries has reached two seasons and almost a third, but after a long time on hiatus, one of its protagonists has stated that they will not return.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO, said that bringing the cast back together was "not realistic" before the end of the second season in 2019. However, the success the series brought to the production company took them by surprise, as it went on to win 8 Emmy awards out of 21 nominations. One of the last acquisitions that had the repair was the Oscar winner Meryl Steep.

Laura Dern was one of the actresses who said she wanted to return for a third part and said "We would love nothing more. We are like a family and we feel very lucky". The series is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, so there wasn't much more material to twist the script once the story was finished.

Zoe Kravitz confirmed that Big Little Lies will not have season 3

The series was helmed by David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée, who passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack. Zoe Kravitz, who played Bonnie Carlson on BLL, confirmed that they will not return for a third season due to the passing of the director of Dallas Buyers Club.

“Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year and I just can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it's done", she said during an interview for a GQ video.