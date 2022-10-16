Bill Skarsgård has had great opportunities in the film industry. He brought to life some of the scariest characters in history, such as Pennywise in It. Here, check out everything you need to know about the 32-year-old actor.

Bill Skarsgård's name has appeared on several billboards alongside the most popular movies of the last decade. Coming from a well known family in the entertainment industry, he was making his own way in different Swedish productions until he reached the most successful American hits.

This past month it has been revealed that two great classics will return to the big screen. Robert Eggers' Nosferatu with Lily-Rose Depp and the mythical The Crow, whose filming has supposedly been "cursed" for a long time. Rupert Sanders' film does not yet have a release date but it is already known that Bill will bring Eric Draven to life.

His last big horror star was in Barbarian, which was recently released and he played Keith Toshko, a man who books an Airbnb with a woman and stays in Detroit to scout locations for his community organization. The plot shows us the story of Tess, who eventually finds that the stranger living in her house is not the only thing to fear.

Bill Skarsgård's family

Bill comes from a well-known family in the film industry. He is the son of the famous actor Stellan Skarsgård and My Skarsgård. His mother is a doctor and his father has starred in great roles such as Gregor in Ronin or Bill "The Boots" Turner in the Disney franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean.

He has 7 brothers and three of them are also recognized for their work within the profession: Alexander (The Legend of Tarzan, The Northman and Big Little Lies), Gustaf (Vikings, Westworld and Cursed) and Valter Skarsgård (Lords of Chaos). In addition there is Sam and Eija, who are the fruit of his father's relationship with his mother. In 2009 he married Megan Everett and had two more children, Ossian and Kolbjorn.

Bill Skarsgård's love life

Bill has been in a relationship since 2015 with Swedish actress Alida Morberg and in 2018 they welcomed their first daughter, whom they nicknamed Oona. A pretty normal name considering their descent and country of origin.

The two have always had a rather private relationship but from time to time they had the luxury of sharing some aspect of their life with various Swedish media. As Morbeg has done regarding the birth of his little girl.

"For me personally, it has created energy, because I don't have as much time to myself anymore. When you have all the time in the world, it can happen that you don't. I don't take advantage of the time, you can sleep for a long time and that creates more anxiety. It is, of course, individual, but for me it was incredibly positive. I feel very good about the routines. Both my sister and my father have ADHD, and I'm sure I have a bit of a combination of letters as well", his girlfriend said regarding motherhood.

Bill Skarsgård's net worth

The actor has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings have varied over the years, but it is common knowledge that he comes from a wealthy family, thanks to the work of his parents.

Bill Skarsgård's movies and TV shows

Bill got his first role in 2000 when he was only 10 years old. He participated in the Swedish film White Water Fury along with his brother Alexander, who played the lead role. He then had some supporting roles in different TV shows and short films by the end of the 2000s, before playing Simon in Simple Simon, during 2010.

That was his first major starring role. Thanks to his work he was nominated for a Guldbagge award. He worked some more time in the Swedish film industry but by 2011 he had already immersed himself in multiple American productions. Some like Behind Blue Skies in 2010, The Crown Jewels, Simon & the Oaks in 2011 and Anna Karenina in 2012.

As he reached adulthood, he began to receive several important proposals. In 2013 he played Roman Godfrey in the Netflix series, Hemlock Grove, for almost three seasons. Then, he played Matthew in the popular young adult sci-fi saga, The Divergent Series: Allegiant. This marked a milestone in his career and from then on, he was seen in multiple American productions per year.

Like Atomic Blond in 2017, starring Charlize Theron. His biggest role of late came that same year, when he played the terrifying Pennywise the Clown in the adaptation of It, in both installments. He was nominated for Best Villain at the Seattle Film Critics Awards and won Best Supporting Actor at the Fright Meter Awards.

To add successful titles to his repertoire, he starred in Assassination Nation, Villains, Deadpool 2, Clark and now the new horror film, Barbarian.