The Billboard Music Awards 2022 honor the year’s top artists on the Billboard charts. Here, check out when and how to watch them, and who is performing during the ceremony.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards show will celebrate the most successful artists of last year. As usual, the ceremony will have amazing performances for all tastes, including the Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Here, check out when and how to watch these awards.

The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show will be hosted by two-time BBMA winner Sean “Diddy” Combs and it will honor this year’s top artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories. The winners are selected by ticket sales, radio plays, album sales and overall streams.

For this year, there are five new categories, including top Billboard global 200 artist and top viral song. The Weeknd leads the nominations with 17, followed by Doja Cat (14) and pop sensation and first timer Olivia Rodrigo (13).

2022 Billboard Music Awards: When and how to watch them

The Billboard awards 2022 will take place on Sunday, May 15 at 8 PM (ET). The show will be aired live on NBC. You can also stream it on Peacock, which you can get from a $4.99 subscription a month. Another option to stream it is Sling TV.

Who is performing at the BMAS 2022?

According to Billboard, there 16 artists will perform on Sunday. Among them, are nominees Ed Sheeran, with nine nods, Rauw Alejandro, Miranda Lambert and more. Also, Travis Scott will perform for the first time since the crowd crush in Astroworld last November.

Rauw Alejandro – “Cúrame” / “MUSEO”/ “Todo De Ti”

Mary J. Blige

Becky G – “Baile Con Mi Ex” & “MAMIII”

Burna Boy – “Last Last” & “Kilometre”

Dan + Shay – “You”

Florence + the Machine – “My Love”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Machine Gun Kelly – “twin flame”

Maxwell – “The Lady in My Life”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Plan B” & “Sweetest Pie”

Travis Scott – “Mafia”

Ed Sheeran – “2step”

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

Presenters

Anthony Anderson

Anitta

Chloe Bailey

Michael Bublé

Dove Cameron

Dixie D’Amelio

DJ Khaled

Giveon

Tiffany Haddish

Heidi Klum

Liza Koshy

Pusha T

Teyana Taylor