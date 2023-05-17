Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were one of Hollywood’s most popular couples, but it looks like their love has reached its end date. The stars were together for 10 months and have now decided to go their separate ways.

The two were ten years apart in age and when they made their courtship official, many fans of the Lovely singer were surprised. Although they were spotted at Coachella 2023 together, they were a pretty private couple and didn’t share too much of their personal life to the public.

They were first linked during October last year and on the first day of November they showed up together as more than friends. They made their big debut as a couple on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, where they were shown wearing a Gucci blanket.

Why did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford split up?

Page Six was the one who confirmed the separation of the two stars. Eilish’s rep spoke to the media and said “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends”.

Reps for The Neighbourhood singer were not so quick to respond to Page Six’s call, but the site reported that there apparently hasn’t been a third party in the middle, so it’s not a hoax.

So far, none of the pop stars have commented on their new single status, but more details on why they made the decision are expected to be revealed soon.