Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up, Page Six has confirmed. It seems the iconic couple have decided to go their separate ways after nearly a year of dating. While The Neighbourhood frontman’s reps haven’t commented, the Lovely singer’s reps have…

They assured the media that “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends” and that there is no other person involved in the decision, so there was no infidelity involved. Neither of the two stars has made any statement so far.

The couple made their relationship public in November last year. They were always quite private about their lives, but from time to time they uploaded pictures together on their social networks. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 21-year-old singer confessed that she thought her boyfriend was the “hottest f***king f***ker alive”.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford break up: Funniest memes and reactions