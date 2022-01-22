The Showtime hit show 'Billions', starring Paul Giamatti, will return with its sixth and final season. Here, check out how to watch the premiere, the cast, plot and more.

The sixth season of ‘Billions’ is set to end the Showtime series. The hit show has had a successful run during these six years, getting fans and critical acclaim. However, everything must come to an end. Here, check out how to watch the premiere, the cast, the plot and more about this TV show.

Since the beginning of the show, the battle between US attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and billionaire hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod has been the center of the story. However, for the last season the show will have to continue the story without Axelrod, after actor Damian Lewis stepped out of the role.

For that, they will count on Michael Prince (played by Corey Stoll) to fill the void. After being cornered by Rhoades, Axelrod fled to Switzerland and his rival Prince took over Axe Capital. Now, Rhoades will have to take him down too.

Billions Season 6: Premiere date and how to watch

Season 6 official release is set for January 23 at 9 PM ET on fuboTV (free trial) and Showtime. However, the first episode has been available for viewing from January 21 to April 10 on Showtime.com, Sho.com, and YouTube. You can watch the sixth season also on Amazon Prime.

Billions Season 6: Plot

With Prince now stepping into the vacuum left by Axelrod, Rhoades will find he needs to develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before to take on Michael Prince (played by Stoll). This also will force other characters to look for new alliances.

Billions Season 6: Cast

Viewers can look forward to the return of almost the entire cast besides Giamatti and Stoll, including Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Additionally, Daniel Breaker who plays Michael Prince’s brilliant chief of staff, Scooter Dunbar, has been promoted to series regular.

Why won't Damian Lewis come back?

Damian Lewis, who played Axelrod, left “Billions” at the end of last season. His decision was motivated by his wish to spend more time with his family in England after his wife, actress Helen McCrory died of cancer in April.