Billy Kametz, the American actor who has lent his voice to many productions, passed away at the age of 35 on June 11, due to a long battle with colon cancer. Over time he has managed to have a repertoire full of successes in major franchises such. Here you can find where to watch all his works.

Billy Kametz's legacy: How and where to see all his works

Billy Kametz was a very important figure in the world of video games and anime. If there were two things that characterized him, it was his humility and joy for the community. In addition to his great talent when it came to developing characters.

He has been one of the most sought-after voice actors in the anime industry, racking up some great work. He landed his first big role in 2018, bringing to life the protagonist Josuke Higashikata from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. He has also had multiple appearances in Vinland Sagaas Ari, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as Patrick, Attack on Titan as Niccolo and Cells at Work as Neutrophil.

In April, the actor had uploaded a video to his social networks giving an update on his health, as he was suffering from stage 4 colon cancer. A few months earlier, he had retired from acting to focus on his health. But not before leaving as part of his legacy an incredible work for the world of video games.

How to see all the works of Billy Kametz

Pokémon (2020). Available on Netflix.

Attack on Titan (2021). Available on Funimation.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2020). Available on Funimation.

Mr. Osomatsu (2015). Available on Peacock.

Beyblade Burst (2016). Available on FuboTV.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero (2019). Available on Hulu.

Aggretsuko (2018). Available on Netflix.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (2019). Available on Netflix and Funimation.

Promare (2019). Available on HBO Max.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I (2017). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sword Gai: The Animation (2018). Available on Netflix.

Cells At Work! (2018). Available on Netflix, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It (2020). Available on Crunchyroll.

Tokyo 24th Ward. Available on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts (2019). Available on Crunchyroll.

Bungo and Alchemist: Gears of Judgement (2020). Available on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (2020). Available on Crunchyroll and Crunchyroll Premium.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (2020). Available on Netflix.

Sirius the Jaeger (2018). Available on Netflix.

Battle Game in 5 Seconds (2018). Available on VRV and Crunchyroll.

A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- (2018). Available on Netflix.

Isekai Quartet (2019). Available on Funimation.

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (2018). Available on Netflix.

High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World (2019). Available on Crunchyroll and Crunchyroll Premium.

B: The Beginning (2018). Available on Netflix.

BAKI (2018). Available on Netflix.

Fate/Extra Last Encore (2018). Available on Netflix.

The Idhun Chronicles (2020). Available on Netflix.

Ride Your Wave (2019). Available on HBO Max.

In recent years he participated in several projects for ATLUS, a Japanese video game company. He has lent his voice for characters such as Nenji Ogata in the pilot of Sentinel Number 10, Raidou Kuzunoha from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remastered and Takuto Maruki in Persona 5 Royal.

One of his most anticipated and famous works was Triangle Strategy, in which he voiced Jerrom Laesmi. He has also been heard as Colt in Brawl Stars, Ferdinand in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Heroes and Blue in Pokémon Masters EX. Undoubtedly both communities are mourning the loss of a great talent.

