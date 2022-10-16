Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will come to theaters next week, but a post-credit scene from the movie was leaked on social media and was a major reveal for the DCEU. Despite attempts from Warner Bros. to attenuate, the star addressed the spoiler.

After a long wait, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will finally hit theaters on October 21. The film will be the major production for the DCEU this year, after the delays of “Shazam! Fury of Gods” and “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.” However, the post-credit scene was leaked and a major spoiler was circulating on social media such as Twitter, Tik Tok and Reddit.

Sources from Twitter and Tik Tok told Variety on Thursday that they were working on removing the content based on their copyright policies and the video with the scene is no longer available on those platforms. However, as often occurred with franchises, news is out and, it turns out, a major character is making a comeback.

But, while Warner Bros. was trying to minimize the damages, Johnson himself has addressed what is coming for the future of the DCEU. So, from this point on, big spoilers from the upcoming Black Adam are coming. Check out what the “Rock” said.

Dwayne Johnson teases the JSA in the DCEU

The leaked post-credit scene, per Variety, featured the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman. In the footage, Cavill confronts Black Adam and tells him: “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous,” which obviously teases a future entry in which the two characters fight against each other.

At Thursday’s New York City premiere of the film, Dwayne Johnson seemingly teased the return of Cavill. Talking to Entertainment Tonight he said: “I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA [Justice Society of America].”

Johnson continued, “So, for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about – we’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about… ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’ Well… we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

Cavill’s return has been rumored since the San Diego Comic-Con, in which it was supposed to be announced. On the other hand, Cavill himself hasn’t closed the possibility of playing the character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he “would absolutely love the opportunity” to play Superman again. So, it seems like a done deal.