Black Adam is the new DC hit that has been driving fans crazy, not only because of the story, the main characters and the cameos, but also because of its soundtrack full of classics. Here, check out the list of all the songs that appear in the movie.

Black Adam has become a box office success, even though critics initially had less faith in the story. It has smashed all the records and was listed as the best starring Dwayne Johnson's solo movie ever, taking in $67 million during its first weekend. These numbers surpassed some of his highest-grossing films, such as the Fast & Furious movies.

Spoiler Alert! - The post-credits scene is one of the reasons why audiences have gone absolutely crazy. Henry Cavill returns as Superman and is set to have a little chat with Teth-Adam, better known now as Black Adam. Several other classic DC characters made cameo appearances, such as Amanda Waller, who we already saw in Suicide Squad.

The Rock has announced that the hierarchy of power within the DC universe was about to change after the events of the feature film. Apparently he was not wrong. He also assured that there will be more history between his character and Cavill's, so he stated "Reducing it to a fight doesn't reward the fans".

'Black Adam' soundtrack by Lorne Balfe

Normally in the soundtrack we not only see the popular songs performed by various artists, but there are also the melodies that make up the rest of the scenes and most or some of them are usually instrumental.

Lorne Balfe is in charge of creating the score that reflects the personality of the film. "The main theme for Black Adam, I'd like to think that when you close your eyes and you see The Rock, that's what you hear", the British composer and music producer told Comicbook.com.

He also said, "I was taking a hint of his personality, as well as the character of Black Adam. It all had to go together. It's been a great response to it". So here we leave you the list of all the themes that have been in the movie and its score:

Teth-Adam Kahndaq The Awakening The Revolution Starts Introducing the JSA Shaza-Superman Our Only Hope Change Your Name What Kind of Magic? Is It the Champion? Your Enemies Black Adam Spotted Not Interested Just Say Shazam Ancient Palace Little Man Time to Go Release Him Father & Son Black Adam Theme Fly Bikes Nanobots Through the Wall 23lbs of Eternium Is This the End? It Was Him Lake Baikal Capes and Corpses Hawkman's Fate The JSA Fights Back A Bad Plan Is a Good Plan Dr. Fate Prison Break Wet Rocks Not a Hero The Doctor’s Destiny Slave Champion Legions of Hell The Man in Black Adam's Journey The Justice Society Theme Black Adam Theme (iZNiiK Remix) The Justice Society Theme (iZNiiK Remix)

Black Adam soundtrack: Entire tracklist of songs and artists

Pulling from the set list Balfe has created for the film, the soundtrack is also comprised of several classic tracks that have thrilled audiences in the most epic battle scenes. All of Black Adam's original tunes can be heard through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, TIDAL, YouTube and Spotify.

In case you want to buy it, remember that you can always get the CD through Amazon. The same goes for the various songs from the well-known artists that have appeared throughout the feature film. Here, check out the entire list: