Black Adam has had a lot of mixed reviews, but it didn't take long for success to come, especially after learning how it will tie in with the rest of DC's characters. Here, check out when the sequel might arrive and more.

Black Adam is the new DC blockbuster that is expected to have a great box office once it leaves theaters and arrives on the streaming platform. The sequel is already on the calendar and seems to be a done deal so far, but there are many factors that need to be analyzed first.

The story, starring Dwayne Johnson, portrays how nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The character has become a popular anti-hero, which has received good reviews at the end of the day. On Rotten Tomatoes they have already assigned it a score of 89%, which is pretty high for a DC movie and the world of superheroes. The producers have already revealed that it won't cost too much to plan a second installment. Get ready fans, The Rock is back!

Black Adam 2 could begin filming in four months

Producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn confirmed what they will do with the sequel during an interview with CB. "The second one will be faster. It's not going to take as long. I promise you. We always expect the first domino to be the easiest. We'll do it fast, that's for sure," Garcia assured while Flynn added "We'll open the magic wagon, we'll have the script ready, pretty quickly".

On the other hand, Robert Meyer assured that the script is ready for the sequel and even mentioned that shooting could begin in four months if they want it, but that everything will depend on the profitability of the film. He also revealed that the studio expects a minimum of $475 million. So Black Adam 2 could sometime in 2023 or 2024.