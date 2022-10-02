“Black Adam” is projected to be one of the biggest movies of the last quarter of 2022. Here, check out when the movie starring Dwyane Johnson and Noah Centineo will be available to stream.

“Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson, is one of the few DC movies which maintain its release date for this year after the Warner Discovery merge. Fans of the comic book franchise are ready to watch this iteration of the anti-hero. After several delays, the film will finally hit theaters on October 21.

After the success of “The Batman,” which is not part of the DC Extended Universe, Warner Discovery has now pushed some of the most anticipated superhero films, such as The Flash and Shazam! 2, and even canceled the release of Batgirl.

To Dwayne Johnson, this movie will change the “hierarchy of power in the DC universe.” He told Men’s Journal back in January, that “this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We’re gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear.” So, when is the movie coming to streaming?

Black Adam: When is the film going to be released on HBO Max?

After the scrapping of Batgirl, which was supposed to come out directly on HBO Max in December, fans of DC got alarmed. However, the DC brand is among the “top priorities” of the company, and reportedly there is a “10-year plan” to create a cohesive universe.

However, many films were delayed to 2023. For example, Ezra Miller’s The Flash will premiere on June 23, 2023, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set for a March 17, 2023 release and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will come out on December 25, 2023.

Black Adam was originally set for a June release, but it finally came out on October 21. If Warner follows the same strategy of releasing the films 45 days after their theatrical premiere on HBO Max, the movie will hit the platform around December 5, 2022. But it’s not confirmed yet.