After Birds of Prey, the Harley Quinn movie, Warner Bros. and HBO Max decided to put more attention on the rest of their characters, so it looks like Black Canary will have her own movie. Here, find out everything you need to know about the DC Comics character.

'Black Canary': Everything we know about the new spin-off of the character from Birds of Prey

DC Films, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have greenlit the Black Canary character spin-off starring Jurnee Smollett. Misha Green, creator of Lovecraft Country, will pen the plot and Sue Kroll will produce, under her label Kroll & Co. Entertainment.

Birds of Prey, the film starring Margot Robbie was not a huge success at the box office, as it managed to gross $201.8 million worldwide, so it is expected to raise a good budget this time around. DC is looking to expand the universe to create movies and series both for the big screen and to fill the HBO Max catalog. As is known, the release date is not yet known, but it is expected to arrive between 2023 and 2024.

According to rumors, it could be a tape that will be exclusively from HBO Max, as will happen with Batgirl. According to the media that has given the information, it was considered for a while that it would be a series, but finally they decided that a movie would be a better option.

Black Canary cast

As is known, neither the premiere date nor the complete cast of the project is known yet. But it is known that Smollett will return to play Black Canary. The actress has told The Hollywood Reporter how excited she is to continue the story, "I'm very excited about the slate of movies we have coming up. They're dream roles".

Green and Smollett worked together on Lovecraft Country, so the two already know each other all too well. That means a lot when it comes to starting a shoot. The information was revealed by Cinelinx and The Hollywood Reporter ended up confirming it. That said, Warner Bros. is expected to officially confirm this new film in October.

In Birds of Prey we got to see a bit of this new character. According to the film synopsis, was about Harley Quinn, when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in town. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes an unexpected ally to three deadly women: Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.