After the huge success fo Spider-Man: No Wa Home, it seems like Sony/Marvel are moving forward with new characters for the saga, including villain Black Cat. Reportedly, they want a big name to play the role. Here, check out who.

The monumental success of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has everyone hype about what’s coming next for the Sony Spider-Verse. While there were doubts about Tom Holland’s participation in the next Spidey movies, it seems like the studio has big plans.

If you haven’t watched ‘No Way Home’, beware, spoilers ahead. Ok, so, the movie ends with everyone in the world forgetting who Peter Parker is, including his friends, and he moving on to be the Spider-Man we know.

The ending, which certainly closes the trilogy very well, leaves an open road to move the story forward. Including, of course, the introduction of new characters. And it seems like Sony already has an idea for them, with rumors about pushing a new love interest for Peter Parker.

Sony reportedly wants Anya Taylor-Joy to play Black Cat in next Spider-Man movie

According to a report from Giant Freakin Robot, and then confirmed by a trusted Reddit leaker @MyTimeToShineH, it seems like Sony has plans to cast Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her role in 'The Queen’s Gambit', as Felicia Hardy/Black Cat.

It seems like a viable option as: a) the character hasn’t been explored enough in the live-actions movies, and b) Taylor-Joy is one of the biggest stars right now, which could compensate if Zendaya finally doesn’t return for the sequels.

On the other hand, it seems like Sony is also interested in bringing back a beloved character: Gwen Stacy. The same leaker also confirmed rumors that the studio is considering bringing back Emma Stone to play a live-action Spider-Gwen, a variant of her previous character in The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield.

However, this rumor seems less likely as Emma Stone is 33 years old and Spider-Gwen is usually ateenage girl. However, Stone’s Gwen Stacy was well received by fans, especially thanks to her great chemistry with Garfield, who (spoilers), also reprised his role for ‘No Way Home’. Would you like to see Stone as Gwen again?