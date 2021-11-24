Black Friday early deals have officially begun. Here, check out the best early sales in the major retails stores such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Thanksgiving is almost here and that only means that Black Friday 2021 sales are starting. As usual, it can be really stressful and overwhelming to keep track of the best deals. That’s why we are trying to help you with a list of the best deals, so you don’t have to worry about it.

This year, Black Friday sales have begun early, and experts recommend starting your holiday shopping as early as possible. Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target have been dropping deals since October.

With the product shortages and supply-chain disruptions, the best thing you can do is take advantage of these early deals. Here, check out the best sales in tech devices, kitchen supplies, video games, home supplies, TVs, clothing, accessories and more.

Black Friday 2021: Bests deals and sales

Amazon

Amazon already started their Black Friday deals. You can have discounts on almost everything from laptops and TVs to office furniture or coffee makers. However, these are some of the highlights:

Up to 50 percent off watches from Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and more

from Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and more Up to 29 percent off Bose earbuds

Up to 18 percent off Nikon cameras and lenses

and lenses Up to 35 percent off select Samsung QLED TVs

Up to 30 percent off select Samsung Lifestyle TVs

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday sales started on Monday. If you’re looking for a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X you have to be alert because they will be making them available online during the week. You can also have a great deal for a 50-inch TCL 5-Series 4K Smart TV in $500 (save $300). Also, if you want some Apple AirPods Pro you can have them for $159 (save $90 vs. Apple Store, lowest price ever).

Apple store

Talking about Apple, Black Friday is one of the few times a year where discounts on Apple products are almost guaranteed. One of the best sales will be on Apple Watches. On the latest Series 7 there won’t be great discounts, but you’ll find a price drop of $50 or more on older models like the Series 3 and Series 6.

Best Buy

On Best Buy you’ll find up to 60 percent off select small kitchen appliances, up to $500 off on select Windows laptops, up to $250 off on select floor care. But maybe the best deal will for the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe 8 bundle, which will be available for $300 and $280 off on KitchenAid Pro 5-quart stand mixers.

Target

Up to 60 percent off video games, up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances and floor care and more. Here are some of the best Target deals currently happening:

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV: $380 (save $140 vs. regular price)

KitchenAid 5-quart professional stand mixer: $220 (save $210)

$220 (save $210) Apple Watch SE: $220 (save $59)

$220 (save $59) Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet: $45 (save $45)

Power XL 10-quart dual basket air fryer: $100 (save $40 vs. current price)

Fanatics

Are you a sports fan? Don’t miss your chance to buy your sport gear and the shirt from your favorite team at Fanatics. Here, you can use these codes to get the best discounts on sportswear, sports equipment, and merchandise:

Weekly Codes (*Exclusions Apply)

Wednesday: SWEET (Up to 65% OFF)

Thursday: MAGIC (35% OFF)

Friday: MAGIC (35% OFF)

Saturday: AWAY (30% OFF + FREE UK Shipping)

Sunday: WHEEL (Up to 65% OFF)

Monday: ACTIVE (35% OFF)

Tuesday: LAKES (Up to 65% OFF)

Paramount+

If you want to enjoy the best TV content, you can’t miss the opportunity to get a month of free-trial in Paramount+. If you subscribe, you will enjoy movies, series, the UEFA Champions League, NFL, Argentine and Brazilian soccer leagues and more. Don’t miss the opportunity!

Kohls

If you always wanted a KitchenAid mixer, this is your moment to purchase one at Kohls. You can buy a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer with the detachable Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder and save $130.