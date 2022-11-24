Black Friday is just around the corner and there are only a few hours left before the bargain hunting begins. In case you need to withdraw money, check here to see if banks will be open on November 25.

Black Friday falls right after Thanksgiving and citizens are already preparing for what will be a crazy day. It is the most anticipated date for shopping and bargain lovers, as stores offer deep discounts on many important products. Even some department stores, such as Walmart, are releasing some clearance items early.

It's not too far from Christmas, so maybe it's the ideal time to start getting gifts. No doubt you would save a bundle. Some of the star products tend to be household appliances, such as air fryers, blenders, ovens and vacuum cleaners. There are always some items that tend to be the stars of the offers.

In addition to end-of-year sales, there is also a big factor that drives shoppers crazy. In case you don't know, there are two apps that you can shop without paying basically, these are Ibotta and Fetch Rewards. The former offers rebates on select products and stores, while the latter offers points to redeem for virtual cash.

Are banks open during Black Friday?

Unlike the annual observance on November 24, Black Friday is not a federal holiday, so there would be no reason for financial institutions to close. Therefore, the answer is yes, banks will remain open during the course of the day.

Both national banks (Bank of America and Wells Fargo) and online banks (Chime and Bethpage Credit Union) will remain open on Friday, November 25. It is possible that the hours of operation may be modified due to Black Friday itself, so it is advisable to call before you leave.