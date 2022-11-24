Even though it's Thanksgiving Day first, Black Friday is just around the corner and the countdown has already begun. Citizens will be in the stores from early in the morning looking for the juiciest deals. Here, check if the stock market will run on November 25.

The deals are about to hit the stores for Black Friday and it can only mean one thing: chaos. It is the favorite stage of shopping lovers, liquidations and also savers. Thousands of citizens line up from very early hours in order to get the best discounts. Normally electronics products are the stars of the date, will it be the same this year?

In addition to the compulsive shopping, many are wondering if the day after Thanksgiving the banks will be open and even if the stock market will be open during the course of Friday. Well, it's not a federal holiday, so national and electronic banks will be available but may not be on the usual schedule.

While almost everyone loves Black Friday, many people wonder how this day of great deals originated. On December 2, 1905, Macy's store held a Santa Claus parade and for many it was the origin of the current concept, especially the day that kicks off the pre-Christmas shopping season. For the BBC, however, the term was first adopted by Jay Gould and James Fisk.

Will the Stock Market be open during Black Friday?

Investors will have a short break on Thursday, November 24, but after celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, they will have to get back on track. So the U.S. stock market will be open for trading on Friday, November 25, Black Friday.

However, it will not be open for its usual trading hours, but will be open from 9:30 AM ET to 4 PM ET. This is because the early layoff will give investors time to have a chance at some good deals as well. The bond market will also close early, but not until 2 PM.