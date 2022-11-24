The time has come! We are just one day away from the arrival of Black Friday and shopping and bargain lovers have been waiting for this moment all year long. Here, check out what time Walmart will be open on November 25.

Walmart is one of the favorite stores for shoppers during Black Friday. Getting a good deal in the afternoon becomes quite complicated, since all the citizens take out the shelves from early in the morning. That's why it's very important to line up early in case you want to get great products at low costs.

Appliances are usually the jewels of the day. It is one of the best times to buy all the Christmas gifts and not spend so much, as many big brands are participating in the end of the year offers and sales. November 25 not only brings discounts, but also inaugurates the Christmas season.

Several tik tokers and influencers are giving various tips on how to shop and recommending apps to save a few bucks. There are two where you can shop for almost nothing, these are Ibotta and Fetch Rewards. The former offers rebates on selected products and stores, while the latter offers points to redeem for virtual cash.

Walmart Black Friday Hours

Walmart will be open with its normal schedule on Friday, November 25, that is, from 6 AM to 11 PM. This is not the same case for all major brands, such as Best Buy, which will be open from 5 AM to 10 PM just for Black Friday.

The store has given several benefits to citizens this year. This is Walmart's third and final Black Friday Deals for Days offer of 2022. It began on November 21 at 7 PM ET, with early access for all those who are Walmart+ members. While deals in physical stores will begin tomorrow.

This year's sale will include deep discounts on top gaming consoles, toys, TVs and all kinds of appliances, among others. Some of the top brands include LEGO, Nintendo, iRobot and PlayStation. So it is the ideal time to buy early Christmas gifts and save a bundle.