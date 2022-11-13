‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has finally come out in theaters and it scored the second best opening of any film in 2022. Here, check out which movies have had the best opening weekends at the box office this year.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has finally come out in theaters and Marvel fans responded very well. The sequel opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office, which is the biggest November opening of all time surpassing the mark of $158 million set by 2013’s “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

It’s a slightly worse domestic debut than the first movie, which opened to $202 million in North America. The film also got amazing numbers overseas, in 55 markets, with a $150 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lately, superhero films, especially Marvel’s, have got the best openings at the domestic box office. Actually, according to Comscore., the 13 best all-time list of domestic launches, are almost all but one from Disney and Marvel. But what about this year? Check the list.

Box office in 2022: Best domestic openings

‘Wakanda Forever’ impressive $180 million is the second-highest opening of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which grossed $187.4 million in May in its first weekend. The third best opening of the year was for “Jurassic World: Dominion” with $145.1 million, the best for a non-superhero film.

Meanwhile, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opened to a $144.2 million in July. The fourth best opening was “The Batman,” which amassed $134 million in March during its first weekend in North America. The fifth best entry for any film this year was for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which grossed $126.7 million, the highest opening weekend box office haul for any Tom Cruise film.

