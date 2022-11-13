‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has finally come out in theaters and Marvel fans responded very well. The sequel opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office, which is the biggest November opening of all time surpassing the mark of $158 million set by 2013’s “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
It’s a slightly worse domestic debut than the first movie, which opened to $202 million in North America. The film also got amazing numbers overseas, in 55 markets, with a $150 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Lately, superhero films, especially Marvel’s, have got the best openings at the domestic box office. Actually, according to Comscore., the 13 best all-time list of domestic launches, are almost all but one from Disney and Marvel. But what about this year? Check the list.
Box office in 2022: Best domestic openings
‘Wakanda Forever’ impressive $180 million is the second-highest opening of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which grossed $187.4 million in May in its first weekend. The third best opening of the year was for “Jurassic World: Dominion” with $145.1 million, the best for a non-superhero film.
Meanwhile, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opened to a $144.2 million in July. The fourth best opening was “The Batman,” which amassed $134 million in March during its first weekend in North America. The fifth best entry for any film this year was for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which grossed $126.7 million, the highest opening weekend box office haul for any Tom Cruise film.
Highest grossing films domestically so far in 2022
- Top Gun: Maverick - $716,657,763
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - $411,331,607
- Jurassic World: Dominion - $376,009,080
- Minions: The Rise of Gru - $369,347,010
- The Batman - $369,345,583
- Thor: Love and Thunder - $343,256,830
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - $231,808,708 (Dec 17)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $190,872,904
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - $180,000,000 (Nov 11) (Still in theaters)
- Black Adam $151,123,090 (Oct 21) (Still in theaters)