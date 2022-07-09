Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a question mark for a long time and many fans are wondering what this new stage will be like without Chadwick Boseman, better known as King T'Challa. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new Marvel movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now has a release date and cast confirmed after such a long wait. When Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler decided to move forward with the Black Panther project, it came as a big surprise to MCU fans, due to the passing of its lead Chadwick Boseman.

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster movie, had quite a big and expensive production. Not only because of the number of actors in the cast, but also because of the futuristic cinematography. The first Black Panther had a budget of $200 million and grossed a total of $1.344 billion at the box office.

Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios, confessed that there are many interesting stories to tell about the character and that they wanted to keep the creative team as intact as possible after the great success of the first production. The sequel is expected to break the box office and be one of Marvel's highest grossing releases of the year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast

If there's one thing Marvel movies can't be without, it's a spectacular cast. In this new sequel we will be able to see again some of the most beloved characters from the first installment. Michaela Coel has been cast in an undisclosed role, as has Mabel Cadena.

Lupita Nyong'o will return as Nakia, T'Challa's ex-girlfriend and former War Dog. Danai Gurira as Okoye, the head of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda's special forces and T'Challa's guard. Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, a member of the Central Intelligence Agency. Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, a former confidant and friend of T'Challa who was the head of security for the Frontier Tribe.

In turn, we will also see Letitia Wright again as Shuri, T'Challa's younger sister who designs new technology for Wakanda. And not only will she play the king's younger sister, but after Chadwick Boseman's death in August 2020, they decided to give her a bigger role this time.

Winston Duke will play M'Baku, a powerful and ruthless warrior who is the leader of Wakanda's mountain tribe, the Jabari. Angela Bassett will play Ramonda, the mother of T'Challa and Shuri, the Queen Mother of Wakanda. Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams / Ironheart, a genius inventor who creates armor that rivals Tony Stark's Iron Man armor. Tenoch Huerta will play Namor, the half-human, half-Atlantean ruler of the city of Atlantis.

Florence Kasumba will again play Ayo, while Isaach de Bankolé, Dorothy Steel and Danny Sapani will reprise their roles as the Wakanda River Tribe, the Merchant Tribe and the Border Tribe. And finally we have the expected villain, who will be Josué Maychi as Attuma.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot

Rumors about Namor and Atlanteans being the antagonists in Black Panther 2 have swirled for quite some time, with many theorizing that the film's plot will revolve around Wakanda going to war with Namor and Atlantis, Screen Rant reported.

Merchandise from the sequel has leaked online thanks to a tweet from MCU Facility, which includes a piece of Attuma, an Atlantean in the Marvel comics. The character is shown with blue skin and an ancient warrior style of armor and weapons.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release Date

The second Black Panther movie will be released on November 11 and will be part of the fourth phase of the MCU. Although not many details of the production have been revealed yet, it is believed that more news will be revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. As it was announced that Marvel Studios will have a mega panel, where Kevin Feige will present all the new projects coming in the next few years.