Rihanna is coming back to music with the lead single for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). Here, check out everything we know about the soundtrack of one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

If ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, its soundtrack will feature one the most anticipated return to pop music. The one and only Rihanna will be making her official comeback with “Lift Me Up,” a new original song for the Marvel hero.

The song will be released this Friday (Oct. 28) and it will pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the first film and other iterations of the MCU. Written by Tems, alongside Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler, the song is “a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” said Tems in a statement.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor,” added the producer. Fans have waited for Rihanna to release new music since her album “Anti” (2016), despite some collaborations with DJ Khalid and PartyNextDoor. However, she won’t be the only talented artist featuring in the soundtrack. Check out everything we know.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack: Who is behind the music?

The first ‘Black Panther’ score was composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, who is coming back for the sequel. For the first film, Göransson traveled to Africa to research and work alongside local musicians to define the sound. The score won Best Original Score at the Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar also produced a curated soundtrack for the first film. His collaboration with SZA, “All Stars,” served as the credits’ song and received a Best Original Song at the Oscars, as well several Grammy nominations. However, for “Wakanda Forever,” according to Marvel, the album will be produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan.

Black Panther 2 soundtrack: What songs are in Wakanda Forever?

In July 2022, Marvel and Hollywood Records released “a soundtrack extended play” titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue” with three tracks, including Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” which was used in the teaser trailer for the film. Göransson produced all three songs.

No Woman No Cry - Tems

A Body, A Coffin - Amaarae

Soy - Santa Fe Klan

The full tracklist for the official soundtrack hasn’t been disclosed yet. However, the official title will be “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By.” It’s safe to say that other big names are expected apart from Rihanna.

Black Panther 2: When is the ‘Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack coming out?

According to Marvel, the official soundtrack will be released on November 4, 2022 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. Meanwhile, the Original Score will be released on November 11, 2022.