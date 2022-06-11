The iconic heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, has been able to reinvent itself over the years without losing its gothic style. With more than 20 albums and one on the way, their songs have professed their history to the letter. Here, check out the origins of the group.

Black Sabbath has traced an extensive path in music history. Each of its members defined heavy metal in the 1970s with hard-hitting rock. Their lyrics have always been a talking point, due to the amount of hidden imagery and their crude musicianship.

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, has had multiple health problems in recent years. But despite the physical condition, the leader and vocalist, does not stop and continues with the production of his new album, which will be released in September. His new solo project featured several artists such as Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eric Clapton, Guns N' Roses, Robert Trujillo of Metallica and, of course, some of his former bandmates such as Toni Iommi.

Thousands of anecdotes link the band to dark rock, which is a genre as beautiful as it is raw at the same time. Like when they were labeled as satanic for the fact that Ozzy ate a bat live. No one can deny that they are already a mythical icon of musical history and that every time they get together their music is on the rise.

Black Sabbath members

The main and founding members of the band were Ozzy Osbourne, as singer, Terry "Geezer" Butler on bass, Tony Iommi on guitar and Bill Ward on drums.The four were friends and classmates from the school they attended in Birmingham in the late 1960s. But Black Sabbath was not their first band, but before that they had formed two others and with a more bluesy style, called Polka Tulk and Earth.

As time went by they evolved into the current legendary band, which cultivated a dark and menacing image with big guitar riffs, slow rhythms and Osbourne's thick voice. It was these small details that catapulted them to resounding success. By the end of 1970 they had sold millions of records and had become the standard for all heavy metal bands. With anthems like Iron Man and War Pigs, they were collecting impressions around the world.

In the late 70's, Ozzy left the band and soon after Ward and Butler followed him. Iommi was the only active member of the band throughout 1980 with a wide variety of musicians. But none like the originals. By 1990, the four founders of the band reunited on several occasions and then, eight years later, released a live album called Reunion. Shortly thereafter, they released the single Iron Man, which won them their first Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

By 2013, the four original artists were already working on the band's first studio recording in 25 years. Some time later, they would receive their second Grammy for the single God Is Dead?, one of their most controversial songs. In 2015 they embarked on a farewell tour that bore multiple fruits, including an album and a live film entitled The End: Live in Birmingham.

What does Black Sabbath mean?

According to the band's official website, "Everything changed when Butler came to the band with an idea for a song inspired by a disturbing apparition. A fan of horror films and the black magic-themed novels of Dennis Wheatley, he flirted briefly with the black arts. But when he saw what he believed to be a figure from the dark side at the foot of his bed one night, he ceased his dabblings in the goth world. With lyrics by Osbourne, the group composed a song about the visitation, entitling it Black Sabbath".

It provoked a reaction in audiences unlike anything else in their repertoire, and they knew they’d stumbled onto something powerful and unique. Forced to change their name because there was already another band (Earth) but they made an obvious choice: Black Sabbath.