Love is in the air... and so are babies! Blake Lively is expecting a new baby with her husband of years Ryan Reynolds. The couple has long wanted to expand their beautiful family and this is the year. Here we tell you all about the couple, from their history to how many kids they have until 2022.

Blake Lively is pregnant again and with her husband Ryan Reynolds is expecting a new baby, which is not yet known if it will be a boy or a girl. The glamorous actress revealed the news after appearing at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, where she posed in a mini dress and her beautiful baby bump.

The two met during the filming of their movie Green Lantern in 2011 and since then they have become inseparable. At first they were just friends but love blossomed and they have been together for more than 10 years now. A year after they met they tied the knot in an intimate celebration with their loved ones and friends.

In an interview they confessed that it was Ryan who took the first step and called their relationship with Blake as something "out of a fairy tale". They have always had only words of admiration for each other, but some time ago, the 45-year-old actor declared that he would relax his work schedule, due to the little time he was spending with his family.

How many children do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have so far?

The couple of actors have been together for many years and soon after celebrating their marriage, their children arrived. They have 3 children in common so far, James (7 years old), Inez (5 years old) and Betty (2 years old). After the news of the new baby on the way, multiple users have integrated Taylor Swift to the conversation.

Taylor and Blake have been friends for many years and the singer is godmother to one of the children. James, the couple's first child, had a voice cameo in the song Georgeos. While Inez and Betty appear in Folklore. Lively went on to make her directorial debut in Swift's I Bet You Think About Me music video.

The three friends have been through a lot together and the friendship has grown stronger over time. Regarding the family itself, Reynolds has always been happy to talk about the fruit of his relationship with his wife and recently confessed that he would take any future projects he has on the work front in stride.

"I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years, when my wife Blake would shoot a movie, I wouldn't shoot a movie and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would kind of trade off. We would never work at the same time. But we were always away. So the kids were away too", Ryan said.