The American model and actress, Blake Lively, has won the hearts of the audience over the years. She has shown that her only talent is not acting, but fashion and remodeling environments, among other passions. Here we tell you how much money she has made since her beginnings.

Blake Lively has been in the news recently for the announcement of her new pregnancy with her husband Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the Marvel universe and starred in The Adam Project. The happy couple has been together for more than 10 years and have 3 daughters in common and a baby on the way. The actress is one of the most talented, beautiful and sympathetic in the entertainment industry.

Her income has not only come from her extensive filmography, but she has also been the face of several high-value companies, such as L'Oreal and Gucci. In 2013 Lively appeared in the luxury clothing brand's Chime for Change campaign and over the years has immersed herself in various other aspects, such as culinary arts.

Her career peaked in 2007 when she joined the cast of Gossip Girl with one of the starring roles, playing Serena van der Woodsen. The show lasted until 2012 and this made Blake a star at her peak, as everyone recognized her for her work in the series. Since then she has been in many other well-known productions, such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 and The Age of Adaline, among others.

Blake Lively's net worth

The star has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During the time she worked on Gossip Girl, one of her most successful shows, the actress exponentially increased her salary. She reached $60,000 per episode.

In 2012, when she decided to start living together with her current husband, Ryan Reynolds, they bought a country house outside Bedford and paid around $2.35 million for the property. However, the following year they decided to move again and sold it for $2.495 million.

Once the sale was made, they purchased a property built in 1860 on Pound Ridge for $5.7 million. The land was much larger and wilder. They began to live a slightly more rural life, as Lively had always wanted. At the same time they bought the house, they began renovating its interior. The glamorous couple are neighbors with Martha Stewart.