Blake Shelton's net worth: How much money does the former coach of The Voice have?

Blake Shelton is not only one of the most popular singers in the country industry, but he is also one of the most well-known figures on television. Although he has been around since the first season of The Voice, the star has finally said goodbye and has come full circle.

Several of his former jury colleagues attended the last episode of Season 23 to bid him farewell, and some of them performed several songs. Adam Levine was one of them, who attended with his band Maroon 5 and they played their new single, “Middle Ground”.

Although last year it was his team that took the victory, this year he was not so lucky, as it was Niall Horan‘s team who debuted as winners. So far, the country singer has nine wins in total. Here, check out how much money he has made…

What is Blake Shelton’s net worth?

The 46-year-old star has a fortune of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His main earnings come from his music, his various brand sponsorships and, until yesterday, his participation as a judge on The Voice.

Although in the first seasons of the singing competition he earned a check of $4 million for his participation, now he has a salary equivalent to $13 million, so he is considered one of the highest-earning celebrities on television.

As for his music career, Blake usually makes around $1 million for each tour he performs. In a year he can have incomes of more than $20 million. In 2017 he managed to earn $31.5 million, while in 2018 he earned $28 million and $45 million between June 2019 and June 2020.