Netflix’s new film “Blonde” offers a fictionalized tale of Marilyn Monroe’s life based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. While there are some true elements in it, the movie also speculates a lot. Check out what’s real and what is not in the film.

“Blonde” is one of the most controversial and divisive films of the year. Starring Ana de Armas, Andrew Dominik’s vision of Marilyn Monroe’s life, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, is mostly a fictionalized version of the actress’ life. However, viewers have a lot of questions.

While it was received by a 14-minute standing ovation in the 2022 Venice Film Festival, upon its release on Netflix, the film has been the object of backlash by many critics and audiences as well. “Sexist” and “exploitative” are two of the adjectives used to describe it.

Whether you decide that the film successfully showcases Monroe’s sufferings or, on the contrary, you think the film doesn’t respect her story or her craft, you might have doubts about what’s actually fiction. Here, check out the answer to some of the most frequent questions.

Who was Marilyn Monroe’ first husband?

In the movie, we only see her marriages with former Yankees star Joe DiMaggio and writer Arthur Miller. However, Monroe’s first husband was James Dougherty. She was 16 years old when she first tied the knot.

Did Joe Dimaggio beat Marilyn Monroe?

There is no proof of this, but it’s very probable. Per Vulture, In the book, Conversations with Wilder, The Seven Year Itch’s director, Billy Wilder, said to Cameron Crowe that “every time her dress blew up, [DiMaggio] turned away” and that the following day, Monroe came to work with bruises that had to be covered up.

Did Marilyn Monroe have an abortion (or multiple ones)?

During the movie, Monroe gets pregnant three times and has to abort twice, while she loses one baby. The scenes have been very criticized. However, there’s no evidence that Monroe had abortions. There’s a lot of speculation, especially as they were very common during Hollywood’s golden age and before it was a legal procedure in America.

Who was Marilyn Monroe’s father?

There are two men who claimed Monroe’s paternity. One was C. Stanley Gifford, who both Marilyn and her mother believed was her father but never meet her. The other was Edward Mortensen, who was married to her mother at the time of her birth.