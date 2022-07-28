Blonde, the new biopic of the icon of an entire generation, Marilyn Monroe, is very close to being released. With the premiere of its latest trailer, Netflix gives us a preview of what will be one of the best productions of the year. Here we show you all the details and all the information you should know before the premiere.

Blonde is the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic to be directed by Andrew Dominik, responsible for This Much I Know to Be True and The Assassination of Jesse James. The director called the film a dedication to all the unloved children of the world and that it was as if Citizen Kane and Raging Bull had a daughter.

"The idea of Blonde was to detail a child drama and then show the way that that drama divides adults into a public self and a private self. And how the adult sees the world through the lens of that childhood drama, and it's sort of a story of a person whose rational picture of the world is overwhelmed by their unconscious, and it uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe", Dominik said in an interview for Collider.

After seeing Austin Butler playing Elvis on the big screen, audiences took a particular liking to well-made biographical productions. As Baz Luhrmann has done in Elvis and Bryan Singer in Bohemian Rhapsody. Blonde is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated productions in Netflix's catalog.

'Blonde' Cast

Ana de Armas will be giving life to Norma Jeane, the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Without a doubt the make-up artists and the actress have done a great job when it comes to having to get into the role and impersonate the Hollywood star. Ana's resemblance to Marilyn has caused a great stir among fans, due to the great similarity between the two.

On the other hand, Adrien Brody will play The Playwright (Arthur Miller), a version of Monroe's third husband. Bobby Cannavale will play The Ex-Athlete (Joe DiMaggio), a baseball player and another of the actress' husbands.

The cast is full of familiar faces. Eden Riegel will star as Esther, Haley Webb as Brooke, Evan Williams as Eddy, Caspar Phillipson as The President, Spencer Garrett as the President's Pimp, Catherine Dent as Jean, Xavier Samuel as Cass, Toby Huss as Whitey, Rebecca Wisocky as Yvet, Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn and Julianne Nicholson as Gladys.

There are also several other actors who are already confirmed but it has not yet been revealed what role they will be playing. Some of them are Scoot McNairy, Lucy DeVito, Dan Butler and Garret Dillahunt.

'Blonde' Release date

The biopic is scheduled to premiere on September 28 on the streaming platform, Netflix. Although it will first have its world premiere at the famous Venice Film Festival, alongside other major productions, such as Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink.

'Blonde' Plot

The story will follow Norma Jean, exploring the contrast of her image as Marilyn Monroe and her real life. It will delve from her beginnings to her time as a model, the years when her career was at the height of stardom and her untimely death.

Blonde is about the life of the real-life figure, but it is also based on a novel by author Joyce Carol Oates, published in 2000. According to Entertainment News, it is a fictional meditation on Monroe, her demons and the cost of fame.

The author, after seeing a sneak preview of what will be the highly anticipated film, chose to thank the Blonde team for the adaptation. "Just a parenthetical aside--I have seen the rough cut of Andrew Dominick's adaptation & it is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly "feminist" interpretation... not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything this", she assured in a post on Twitter.

Film facts according to Andrew Dominik and the cast

1. Marilyn's inner obsession

"She's deeply traumatized, and that trauma requires a division between a public self and a private self, which is everyone's story, but with a famous person, which often plays out publicly, in a way that can cause additional trauma. The film is very concerned with her relationship to herself and to this other personality, Marilyn, who is both her armor and what threatens to consume her", said director Andrew Dominik.

2. Each scene was created from a photograph

"We worked on this film for hours, every day for almost a year. I read Joyce's novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films, everything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We pored over every detail of the photo and discussed what was happening in it. The first question was always, 'What was Norma Jeane feeling here?' We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible", confessed Ana de Armas.

3. Nearly 50 days of filming

Dominik was one of those who was most surprised by the performance of his leading lady, Ana de Armas, due to the actress' tireless commitment. She spent almost three hours doing her hair and makeup every morning for the 47 days of shooting the film.

"I was very lucky to have Ana because she could do anything. She was so good. She would get there so fast. Her feelings were so under her skin, and whatever I said to her, she really understood. The scenes always came alive because Ana was there", Domink admitted.

4. Blonde is intended for an audience over 17 years of age

"The film is sincere. It's made with love. It's made with good intentions. But at the same time it's full of anger. I seem to get into these situations where people consider me provocative, but that's never what I'm trying to do. I'm just trying to say it as clearly as I can. My ambition is to make you fall in love with Marilyn", the director said.